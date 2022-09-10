I am currently the representative for Cheshire County District 9 in the N.H. House of Representatives for Jaffrey, Dublin, Harrisville and Roxbury.
I have been very honored to serve these towns, each of which, in its own way, is a fantastic town! Also, I am quite familiar with all of the local candidates for state office running in the upcoming elections.
I recommend that folks always do their research, remember to vote and participate in our democracy. If you love New Hampshire as I do and want the very best for our state and local communities, I believe you will join me in supporting Dick Ames (Jaffrey, Dublin); Jeff Dickler and John McCarthy (Rindge, Jaffrey, Dublin); Lucius Parshall (Marlborough, Harrisville, Nelson, Sullivan, Roxbury); and Joe Schapiro (floterial district including one ward in Keene and much of northern Cheshire County).
Also, I support Donovan Fenton for state Senate, to follow Jay Kahn’s excellent representation.
These candidates want what is best for our state and county. They will represent truly all of us, not just larger corporations and the most-affluent. They will oppose the divisive, “I-me-mine” rhetoric of the far-right candidates they will be meeting in the general election.
They believe, as I do, that people and communities that stick together and share common purposes do well and thrive, while people who care only for individualistic rights but not at all for communal responsibilities make us worse off, isolated, and backward.
As a former selectboard member, I also realize how important good government (not the “drown-the-government-in-the-bathtub” approach) is to our towns in Cheshire County. We need to move forward, and these candidates can and will help us do that.
Thank you for considering these recommendations, and for helping to preserve our democratic institutions by participating in our most crucial right of all: the right to vote.