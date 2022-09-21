Which of these programs and laws do you think are pretty cool and meaningful?:
Women’s right to vote
Social Security
A minimum wage
Unemployment insurance
The Rural Electrification Act
Bank account insurance
GI Bill of Rights
Securities and Exchange Act
Marshall Plan
NATO
School lunches
Water Quality Act
Peace Corps
The Civil Rights Act of 1964
The Voting Rights Act of 1965
Medicare
Medicaid
Pell student loan program
Headstart
Workers Comp
Family and Medical Leave Act
Affordable Care Act
To this impressive list of people-centered policy successes we can add gains made this summer:
Lower drug prices and ACA premiums
Better medical care for our veterans
Supports for our transition to sustainable fuels
Re-building roads, bridges, subway systems, airports, broadband, etc.
Unemployment at a 50-year low
Making USA-made a priority
Taking out the leader of al-Qaida
And more ...
All of these improvements to our society, national security and personal well-being were brought to us with majority Democratic Party initiative and opposed by a majority of Republicans.
I’m an independent who believes democracy and the Democratic Party have their flaws, but they sure beat the alternatives on the ballot in 2022.
Some leading Republicans assure us that they will steal our Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid safety nets. The GOP policy head, Sen. Rick Scott, has plainly made this policy a part of the party’s agenda. They’re not hiding their plans anymore.
Last call: Please consider the policy approach evidenced above and support it by registering and voting for it. Checking on your current registration status is encouraged.