It appears, to me at least, to be a rapidly evolving, almost discriminatory, new population of “haves” and “have nots.” I’m talking about social media, i.e., Internet, computers, tablets, phones, etc.
For either physical, financial and/or cognitive issues, not everyone has access to these devices or the ability to use them. A lot depends also on financially being able to purchase devices, as well as pay for the provider’s subscription.
1) Want to watch your grandchildren grow up in another country? Oops, can’t do that.
2) Want to order something online? Nope, can’t do that.
3) Want a rewards card from a local department store or craft store? Nope, no email address.
4) Want to locate a business or medical facility? Can’t Google.
5) Sentinel Choice Award voting? Online only.
6) An app comes up on TV, telling you to download it for a product, service or charity. Nope. Can’t do that, either.
7) Need to research something? Nope.
8) Probably more important is not being able to access the MyDH portal for medical/health issues.
9) I also understand there are some areas that don’t have broadband.
Then if one actually accesses an Internet connection comes the need to learn how to use its many functions without burning out a “mentor,” so to say, at low to no cost.
On a somewhat related issue, what happened to phone books? I get that most people have cellphones now, but yellow pages would be helpful to many people. They could draw in new business for many.
I have no answers to these conundrums. But surely I’m not the only one aware of these issues. I’m surprised I haven’t heard or seen any print about it. I put it out there for you to ponder.