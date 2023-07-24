I remember how the hot summer sun got my four sisters out on the east side of the lawn with aluminum foil reflectors and baby oil to catch the tanning sun. My mom, a nurse, told them to use good judgement (I think they snuck the baby oil) and to avoid getting burned, especially the two redheads.
The longer winters of short daylight, cold temps, high snowbanks and darkness fueled their hopes to look as Hawaiian as possible in as short a period time as was practical. I remember keeping the garden hose out to use after cutting the grass or taking a bike ride.
During the warmer months — that appear to be a little warmer just a bit earlier, when the kids are home from school and the sun is still out at 8:30 p.m. and up with the chickens even as all that vitamin D is welcome — we can get a bit more irritated and aggressive, according to some studies. Maybe the discomfort, at times oppressive sticky, humidity, puts us on a bit of an edge. Maybe not in as much of a hurry but a horn beeped in traffic or a child thirsty or irritated themselves to tears and/crying can put us just a bit on the edgy side ourselves.
Folks who live closer to the equator, we all know, will do a noon to 2 p.m. break if possible, even closing down their shops. They’ll have a main meal mid-day and then light supper in the evening. I do have to thank some local businesses that let you sit a bit after your morning or mid-day coffee — either in the AC or under their tables with umbrellas. And even at Aldi’s, Hannafords and the Co-Op, folks take a little extra time picking out their vegetables and their bacon bits when they know the parking lot is warm enough to bake bread.
In winter, we may need to intentionally get a little more light than we take for granted in the spring, summer and fall, and in the summer, we might need to literally and figuratively cool in the shade.
I loved to see kindergarten teachers get their little ones down for a shades-pulled nap after lunch at Benjamin Franklin School, where I subbed a few times. There was no talking and even if the little ones didn’t actually nap, those who needed to, could, in the quiet.