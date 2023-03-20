I just turned 84 and what a scary world we live in. We have a president with apparent dementia and a media that is censoring his worsening condition.
A word that is new to me is “woke”; it provokes hate, which my great-grandchildren will be racial impacted (by) for the rest of their lives.
I see our history, religion and safety is being torn apart. The media, social media, Big Tech and corporations are destroying what our country stood for at one time. It is so sad to see our country being pushed into a division.
The president was going to unite us, but he has done just the opposite. He has destroyed our way of life. Everyone should see the prices of oil, gas, food, clothes and everything else we buy. He is closing all gas and oil production and that is hurting us.
He has opened the borders so that the cartels have taken over, bringing in drugs that are killing our young people and a lot of other problems. We need to get back to some normalcy.
Because I am a conservative, I will be called a racist, but please stop all the name-calling and move on. We need to respect other people’s opinions.
