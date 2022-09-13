History is more about remembering lies than remembering truth. That’s because history is written by or for the advantaged-few; created explicitly to hide their aggressions, mistakes or betrayals — designed to confuse and placate the majority population — keep them quietly working and buying.
That’s why the mainstream version of history we are forced to absorb in school, that fills our airwaves and newspapers as adults, teaches us us so little. It’s designed that way.
So, how much have you actually learned from mainstream history?
Do you know the real reasons for the Cold War? The Korean War? Do you know who really killed John F. Kennedy? Who killed MLK and Robert Kennedy and why? What really happened in the Gulf of Tonkin in 1964? Why the government thought the Vietnam War was such a good idea?
Do you know what really happened in Waco? Ruby Ridge? Who perpetrated the Oklahoma City bombing and why? Who shot down flight 800 over Long Island? Why we invaded Iraq twice? Why on earth we invaded Afghanistan? Or, why we still hold prisoners in Guantanamo?
Mainstream history has taught us nothing — none of the above events have been accurately portrayed to the American people. We live in a sea of carefully contrived lies.
Take the inexplicable 9/11 attacks, wherein a scruffy Osama bin Laden, on dialysis in a cave in Afghanistan, outfoxed the whole American military apparatus. Where hijackers took control of four airliners with box-cutters, flew two into World Trade Center skyscrapers, causing three steel-framed buildings to miraculously turn to dust; then later, allowing another airliner to strike the only reinforced section in the whole Pentagon, and finally, causing the last airliner to crash in Shanksville. Pa., without leaving any discernible wreckage.
Did you really believe that garbage?
Mainstream history is more about remembering lies than remembering truth. The 9/11 story is still available: go to ae911truth.org Discover some real history.