The Nov. 8 election is arguably the most important since 1860, when our fledgling democracy was saved. 2022 is the first election since the attempted January 2021 coup.
If the Republicans control the Senate and the House in Washington, they will move toward outlawing abortion, impeaching President Biden and, under Sen. McConnell, refusing to approve any Biden federal court nominations (There are more than 50 vacancies now).
It is crucial that we re-elect Sen. Maggie Hassan, who is running against an election denier, and Rep. Ann Kuster, whose opponent’s stance against reproductive rights is extreme.
We also urge you to vote for Dr. Tom Sherman (governor), Cinde Warmington (Executive Council), Donovan Fenton (state senator), Dick Ames (District 13/Jaffrey and Rindge), and Jeff Dickler and John McCarthy (District 18/Dublin, Jaffrey, Rindge) for state representative. They will fight for:
Supporting Granite State families;
Protecting a woman’s right to make her own reproductive health decisions;
Putting children first by protecting funding for public education and ensuring our kids have the freedom to learn about the past in order to build a better future;
Making childcare more affordable;
Lowering the cost of prescription drugs; and
Protecting the environment and promoting clean energy.
On Nov. 8 vote for Democrats all the way down the ballot and protect our democracy.