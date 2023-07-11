It’s time we start building another homeless shelter in Keene. Without it, the homeless crisis will continue. That’s the takeaway from the Sentinel’s July 8 story titled “In Keene, hotels continue to supplement shelters amid NH housing crisis.” The new Hundred Nights homeless shelter on Water street in Keene, which some locals are referring to as the “homeless Taj Mahal,” hasn’t even opened yet, but it’s already underserving our community.