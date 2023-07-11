It’s time we start building another homeless shelter in Keene. Without it, the homeless crisis will continue. That’s the takeaway from the Sentinel’s July 8 story titled “In Keene, hotels continue to supplement shelters amid NH housing crisis.” The new Hundred Nights homeless shelter on Water street in Keene, which some locals are referring to as the “homeless Taj Mahal,” hasn’t even opened yet, but it’s already underserving our community.
City of Keene Human Services Manager Natalie Darcy, a person seemingly on the front lines of the homeless issue in the city, was quoted saying she doesn’t think that the new shelter will decrease the need for the city to rent hotel rooms for the homeless. The new shelter has 48 beds — double that of the current Lamson Street location, which has regularly been at capacity for years. In fact, the shelter has been so full that an old coach bus was (and will still be used) to house the homeless. But 48 beds plus the bus still won’t be enough.
The reason is that more beds and services isn’t the solution. It reminds me of the well-meaning lady who feeds the stray neighborhood cat, but is shocked that the one stray became two, became three, and so on. Pretty soon, the lady goes broke feeding all the strays that come to her door.
Now, I don’t have a problem helping people who fall on hard times. Life is unforgiving. We should take care of our neighbors in need. But we shouldn’t encourage every homeless person in the tri-state area to come to Keene to be cared for.
I want to commend City Manager Elizabeth Dragon for looking out for Keene taxpayers in her stewardship of Senate Bill 110, which is poised to become law in New Hampshire. This law would prevent someone receiving services — including an expensive city-paid-for hotel room — from being considered a resident of Keene. If they come from Brattleboro to stay at the new Hundred Nights Taj Mahal, they are still a resident of Brattleboro. That means they will be denied access to certain city services and welfare programs. This is a huge win. Dragon should be celebrated for looking out for the taxpayers.
The old adage goes, “If you build it, they will come.” It’s time we stop building homeless beds and stop creating new services. Because they keep coming.