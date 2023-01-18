A belated holiday letter. I intended to get this letter in before Christmas, but “life” got in the way.
The truest, deepest, richest, and most sincere love story there is: God’s Word enters into the world that had been separated from God. We have been separated from a direct relationship with God, lost in darkness, and it was caused by sin. His Word had to become one of His creations in order to bear our sins and birth us of His heart, eternal life, and nature. The light of Bethlehem, His name is called Yeshua (Jesus). It means “the Lord God who saves.”
He is the light, which is the life, for the world. His life has no death or any of death’s ways in it. He stays good to His word. His mission was to bring that life into every area of creation including for all those who choose to heed, receive, and follow Him.
We’ve been trapped in darkness with the horror of being lost forever in what that darkness is. Jesus went about doing good and delivering. He gave His life, His shed blood, to atone for the sins which separated us from Him.
Hebrews 1:2-4 (NKJV) “God … has in these last days spoken to us by His Son, whom He has appointed heir of all things, through whom also He made the worlds; who being the brightness of His glory and the express image of His person, and upholding all things by the word of His power, when He had by Himself purged our sins has sat down at the right hand of the Majesty on high, having become so better than the angels, as He has by inheritance obtained a more excellent name than they.”