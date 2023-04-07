On Dec. 25, the greatest gift is celebrated by multitudes. Whether or not this is the exact day, there is a revelation many have come to know: God’s eternal Word became a human being.
He wasn’t a man who worked His way to God. He was God becoming one of us for a purpose. Jesus’ name means: “the Lord God who saves.” He is the light of life, born into the darkness where death has reigned because of sin (Rom 5:17-18).
God had delegated authority to others who went contrary to His will, causing the darkness and blindness that exists on Earth. He came to give life abundantly. He came to teach us how to walk in life and sincerely care for one another.
In April, the greatest victory is celebrated. Jesus gives His life to free everyone who receives Him.
No aspect of sin and death could rule over or hold down this sinless man. He arose whole — spirit, soul and body — over all aspects of the death caused by sin. God’s purpose was His Word becoming a human being. Birthed to be the needed sacrificial lamb.
He, as a flesh and blood man, bore death and defeated death’s reign. He paid the wages of sin with the gift of His very life. The eternal everlasting life of God, Jesus Christ, has won the victory. Life has defeated death! “For the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord.” (Rom. 6:23)
To those who have been born of this gift of eternal life, “Have a blessed Easter!” especially as you gather to grow with other children of God.
For those who haven’t received this gift, come and gathering with those who have. Learn more of the loving, life giving savior and what can be done to bring this victory to manifestation.