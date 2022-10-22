Did your readers see that Greece produced all their power from renewables for five hours. If Greece can do it, we can, too.
The vast majority of illegal drugs come into the country on big container ships from China, like the ones Mitch McDonnell’s in-laws operate. Maybe that’s why he objected to the suggestion to search all containers entering the country back in 2004, when Sen. Kerry suggested it.
A wall won’t stop container ships or trucks coming in through legal points of entry.
If any of your readers think a drug mule can fit 20 thousand killos of drugs up their butt or in a backpack, I’d like to see them try that. Lots of immigrants come by plane and overstay their visas. Planes fly over walls.
The United States is the biggest producer of oil and the biggest consumer of oil in the world. Oil production pretty much stopped when the price per barrel dropped to negative $37.63 on April 2, 2020, when Trump was president.
Biden didn’t cause global inflation. It’s worse in England the European Union, Australia and pretty much everywhere but here. It’s 1,150 percent in Venezuela. The cost of shipping a container went from $2,000 to $20,000. Mitch should speak to his in-laws about that.
The ads I see about how Washington is going to cause your power bills to double are crazy misleading and disingenuous. Our Republican governor appoints trade-insider Republicans to the New Hampshire public utility board, they are approved by the Republican’led Executive Council. And they decide to raise rates across the board. Washington has nothing to do with it.
Thanks to the infrastructure bill, the chip bill and the veterans bill lowering prescription costs for seniors; for standing up to Russia; helping Ukraine.
Thanks for replacing the 30,000 IRS agents eliminated under Trump and ensuring that when 55,000 retire, their replacements will be ready.
This letter jumps around a bit, but so many falsities need addressing. The election wasn’t stolen; Trump’s just a loser. There wasn’t massive voter fraud.