I’ve been an Independent all my life, but enough is enough. Most Republicans I know oppose the agenda their party, led by the former president, advances. It strips more than half the population’s freedom over its own well-being and self-determination. It seeks to choke off citizens’ right to vote. It embraces dictators. It blew up the financial stability of the nation through inflationary tax cuts and defense spending. It aids and abets domestic terrorist groups. No more. Enough.
Democrats have stood in defense of democracy. Sen. Hassan gives no quarter to insurrectionists and has fought for families’ personal rights and freedom. Reps. Kuster and Pappas stood up for democracy and against a party that continues to give one man absolute power.
In Concord, Gov. Sununu — “Libertarians are NOT Republicans” — has handed a radical Free Stater leadership of the Legislature. Anti-tax, anti-freedom, anti-local control, anti-law enforcement, anti-fiscal responsibility, anti-Libertarian, pro-insurrection, New Hampshire Republican officials don’t know who they are. They fall in line behind the man who believes he is above the law, who said he could commit murder without losing their votes.
In my backyard, candidate Molly Howard knows exactly who she is. She’s answered every policy question online — her opponent has answered zero. She’s a liberty-loving Democrat, and this time more than ever, Dems must prevail.
If you, like me, are sickened by torch-bearing white supremacists killing a young woman in Charlottesville; Trump-led terrorists attacking and killing police defending our Capitol; you know what you must do — vote Democrat. Hold your nose if you must, but defy the media, upset the polls, support your teachers and police, and bring on a blue wave to preserve and heal this nation of hard-working immigrants, of peaceful and law-abiding freedom fighters.