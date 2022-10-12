I’ve been an Independent all my life, but enough is enough. Most Republicans I know oppose the agenda their party, led by the former president, advances. It strips more than half the population’s freedom over its own well-being and self-determination. It seeks to choke off citizens’ right to vote. It embraces dictators. It blew up the financial stability of the nation through inflationary tax cuts and defense spending. It aids and abets domestic terrorist groups. No more. Enough.