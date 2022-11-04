Just as I thought that there was nothing more in this surreal election campaign that could surprise or shock me, I read the Oct. 31 Sentinel report on the debate between U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster and her Republican challenger, Robert Burns.
There I learned that Burns had advocated requiring women seeking an abortion to face a review panel of doctors for approval. He had elaborated on this by suggesting that it “would be especially necessary for women of color and low economic status.”
That a candidate for public office in 2022 should publicly express such racism and contempt for women of low economic status, suggesting that those women were less able to make intelligent decisions about their own bodies than rich white women, is unimaginable.
Whatever one’s opinion on women’s health choices, the notion that health decisions, let alone public policy, should be based on skin color and income is abhorrent.
The Sentinel did note that he had backtracked on that, but now thinks the panels are necessary for uninsured women. Evidently the fact of having insurance assures that a woman is intelligent enough to make decisions for herself. Possibly the backtracking was inspired by someone in the Republican hierarchy suggesting that he shouldn’t go around spouting his bigotry.
That such a person should expect to represent New Hampshire in the U.S. Congress would be laughable, were it not so frightening that he was chosen by his political party to be their standard bearer.