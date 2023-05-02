Where am I? Recently, I was sitting on a public restroom toilet in a Keene establishment. When one’s pants are down, think: “vulnerable.”
I only had the option of using a “he/she/they” bathroom. I was already in a rush in case a man should knock, when I heard a man approach who was voicing confusion about what stall to choose. With gaps in the panels, my 60-year-old heart began racing. PTSD alarms sounded in my soul. This surrealistic, distressing experience motivated me to write this response, a kind of satire of Hans Christian Andersen’s, “The Emperor’s New Clothes,” which I shall entitle, “The Emperor’s New Gender.”
“The emperor of the Land of Keene would change his gender, based on his feelings, about three times a year. He permitted his subjects not to agree so long as heads turned only 90 degrees. But these rebels who refused to receive the edict of acceptance and celebration, were declared neither smart nor excellent nor woke by the royal court.
“The moment finally came when the emperor was no longer accepting that his anatomy did not line up with his feelings. So, he demanded radical surgery to match his perceptions most prevalent. Sadly, after castration and offering transgender libations, the ruler lost his wits and every inclination. And all the emperor’s horses and all the emperor’s men couldn’t put “they” back together again.
“Although the emperor’s new gender still reigns, confusion in the land of Keene and neighboring Brattleboro remains. Yet, a remnant of faithful subjects put their hope in the King of authority over all other kings and emperors. Secretly, they gather together and pray for the emperor’s inner healing and peace of mind so wisdom and joy, he may find.”