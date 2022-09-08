I’m running for representative in Cheshire District 15, so I attended the recent Republican meeting in Walpole. The chair, Leroy Watson, was distressed about two things.
First was that the Vilas Bridge has been out of service since 2009. The Keene Sentinel published a spot-on editorial about this on Oct. 14, 2021. Watson cited the sewer pipe and the potential for ecological catastrophe should the bridge collapse. He also noted that it is the shortest bridge across the Connecticut River.
The $17 million-plus price tag for repair is surprisingly high. However, the national government’s bipartisan infrastructure bill, signed into law last Nov. 15, authorizes New Hampshire and Vermont $225 million each for bridge replacement and repairs.
Shortly after The Sentinel’s editorial, the bridge was inspected (Nov. 8, 2021). The NHDOT report points out red-list status and mentions heavy leaking under damaged areas. Work should start immediately, not in 2028.
I visited the bridge and didn’t see the leaking or sewer pipe. There was a photographer there to photograph a train that was scheduled to move over the train bridge, which is very close to Vilas Bridge.
Watson’s second concern was the lack of constituent service. He said Ann Kuster was never around, and phone calls weren’t returned. I ran against Kuster in the 2020 Democratic primary — my YouTube video ”Nowhere Ann” echoes Watson’s concern.
Before the coming election’s redistricting, Walpole and Hinsdale (downstream) were in District 1. Their legislative representatives were Kuster (10 years), Berch (10), Abbot (8), Harvey (6), Weber(16), Kahn (4), Hassen and Shaheen — all Democrats.
I explained in my last letter why I switched from Democrat to Republican. Today, we live under three national emergencies: COVID, monkeypox and climate. Each is an unjustified executive-branch power grab, leading to debt-financed, bait-and-switch corruption and government overreach. The present U.S. Congress fails to restrain Biden’s excesses.
In New Hampshire we have big-pharma shills on both sides of the aisle, serving themselves, not their constituents. Dr. Sherman and Kuster are running without primary opposition. RINOs do have primary opposition, Thankfully, Morse will lose to Bolduc in the Republican U.S. Senate primary. In the primaries, we should toss out the pharma shills.
I know most Keene Sentinel readers are Democratic, but freedoms for you and the next generation may depend on our nation voting Republican Nov. 8.
In the future, New Hampshire should facilitate ballot access to more political parties.
JOSEPH MIRZOEFF
Keene