The death knell of the Republican Party has begun.
The political insight that saved the union, ended slavery, conceived of the interstate freeway system, opened the door to communist China, established the Environmental Protection Agency, forced a president of their party to resign for the good of the country, and brought down the Berlin wall was the Republican Party.
The demise of the GOP can be traced back to its candidates for office at national and local levels.
Donald Trump had no government experience when he was nominated in 2016. He was a businessman. He was known for “The Art of the Deal,” and “The Apprentice” as well as Trump University. His presidency, impeachment No. 1, renomination, involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection and impeachment No. 2 are blots on the Republican Party.
Republicans are “unloyal” if they renounce Trumps’ big lie and act in a responsible bipartisan manner. The “leaders” of the party genuflect at the altar of Trumpism and bury their heads in the sands of fake reality. They boldly lie when presented with evidence of their condemnation of Trumpism. “That isn’t what I meant” as if a doppelgänger had spoken the words. They undermine and punish any Republican with the courage to stand and say, “Dump Trump.”
The Keene Sentinel on Aug. 13 reported on the three Republican candidates for Cheshire District 13 House seat. What do they have to offer voters other than a political affiliation with a failing political party?
They believe the government shouldn’t be involved in your daily life, yet oppose the right of women to control their own bodies. They believe the 2020 presidential election was stolen, that viruses don’t exist, and that COVID/polio are either government hoaxes or caused by environmental pollutants. Their approach to public safety and health is “It’s about me.” That public health measures are irrelevant if inconvenient to the individual.
Their platforms contain nothing positive, nothing constructive, nothing that advances the wellbeing, civil liberties and freedom of the people in Cheshire District 13, New Hampshire or the nation. They are representative of the modern “Trump” Republican Party.
The modern GOP does not conceive of ways to help people or the country. At best, it is the party of do-nothing and opposition. At worst, the Republican Party is nothing more than a support group for a lying, cheating, “I would be King” narcissist.