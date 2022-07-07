Addressing all those folks who are feeling “dissed”: distressed, dismayed, disenfranchised, disregarded, disrespected, disabled and relegated to second-class citizenship … by recent Supreme Court decisions.
Keep in mind that our three-part government was constructed with a system of checks and balances, lest any one of the three “feet” … executive, judicial and legislative … tread too heavily on the others. Hence, while the Supreme Court is making extraordinary changes to our social fabric, Congress has the power to curb their enthusiasm for radical change. Congress (House of Representatives and the Senate) makes laws; the Supreme Court does not have that power. It interprets the law.
Congress can increase or decrease the number of justices on the Supreme Court, and has done so in the past. They can strip the court of jurisdiction over specific issues, can require a supermajority of justices to sign off when laws are being overturned, or can pass legislation that cancels decisions made by the Supreme Court.
This all would require that Democrats hold the seats they currently have, and Republican seats be taken over by Democrats. It may require that some people hold their nose and vote against the party their family and/or they have voted for in years gone by.
Think about what you consider to be freedom: to think and make decisions for yourself; to practice whatever your spiritual belief system embraces, which may not be organized religion; to be safe walking on streets where others are not carrying guns; to practice medicine with the welfare of the patient uppermost, and more.
All is not lost. It depends on whom you vote for nationally and locally in November and in the years ahead.