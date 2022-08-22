In his recent letter to the editor (“Why I don’t believe in the ‘common good’,”by Dan LeClair, Aug. 13), a Republican candidate for the N.H. House decried the idea of the “common good” as a collectivist, totalitarian scheme to deprive people of their freedoms.
I grew up in a small New England town, and there was another word we used to talk about the common good — community. When children played in the neighborhood, everyone watched out for them. When snowstorms hit, people shoveled the driveways of elderly neighbors and made sure they had everything they needed to weather the storm. And every year, citizens gathered together on Town Meeting Day to discuss the common good and how they could work together to achieve it.
Since when is working together to build and nourish community a bad thing? Mr. LeClair cites Lenin, Stalin, Hitler and Mao as purveyors of this insidious ideology. Why not cite, instead, the Preamble of the Constitution, which speaks to our common commitment to the “general Welfare”? Or Jesus’ commandment to love one’s neighbor as oneself?
In the community I grew up in, people who did not have children (or whose children were grown and out of school) did not insist that they shouldn’t have to pay taxes to help educate other people’s children. They also understood that we all breathe the same air, drink the same water, and grow our gardens in the same soil — and accepted that it is our collective responsibility to preserve these God-given natural resources. And because of the democratic spirit embodied in town meetings, they did not see local government as the enemy of the community, but as the embodiment of our common interests and our mutual commitment to one another.
Mr. LeClair claims that Democrats emphasize the common good to sow division and hate, but what could be more divisive than insisting that there is no such thing as the common good, only a Hobbesian war of all against all? What could be more hateful than arguing that looking out for one another and working in cooperation with our neighbors is an assault on personal freedoms?
Government is certainly not the only instrument we have for effective and meaningful collaboration, but we should be animated by the patriotic spirit of our New England heritage to make government the instrument of our values — and serve the common good.
NICK GERMANA
Keene
(This writer, a Democrat, is a candidate for N.H. House in Cheshire District 1.)