I’d like to address misunderstandings about “the common good.”
To discuss that ideal effectively, we have to separate our opinions from historical reality. It’s a mistake, for example, to say that the common good is communism, because it’s actually the foundation of republicanism — America’s own form of government. It’s also a mistake to associate the common good with tyranny: dictators act solely for their own good, which is the polar opposite of acting for the good of all. And it’s a mistake to think the common good creates division, because its true outcome is unity.
The ideal of the common good is 2,000 years old, dating back to ancient Greece — the birthplace of democracy. Our nation’s founders were influenced by Greek philosophers like Aristotle, and further guided by 18th-century philosopher Jean-Jacques Rousseau, who said that political authority was only legitimate if it was used for the common good.
What is the common good, exactly? It’s the recognition that a strong nation isn’t built by isolated individuals who only care about their own interests. To be healthy and happy, a nation needs personal connections between its citizens. Those connections enable people to work well together as they build the necessities of life.
So if I want to live in a strong nation, I have to do two things. First, I face the fact that I can’t create a national defense system, highways, police protection, public schools and transportation, clean air and water, and civil liberties all by myself. I enjoy those good things only because my fellow citizens make them possible for me.
And because my neighbors have given me such precious gifts, I owe it to them to get involved in my community. I have a responsibility to tend to their well-being, just as they tend to mine. My own needs are important, and I don’t deny those needs — but it’s not an either/or choice. I can live my best life while helping my neighbors live their best lives. I can accomplish both at once: take good care of myself as I also take care of my town, state and nation.
So the common good is really just Matthew 22: 35-40: “Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself.” It’s love in action. It’s me putting my time, energy and gifts to work for the good of all, in gratitude for the many blessings others give me.