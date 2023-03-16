I hesitate to write this letter for fear of offending someone brandishing his machine gun on the stool next to me at the diner. But how many wires have to be crossed and shorted out before a thinking person concludes it’s OK to carry military grade weapons to breakfast? Or to school? Or to church?
The New Hampshire Republicans have just voted unanimously to reject a handful of extremely mild gun safety measures. Background checks, a red flag provision, a ban on guns in schools and other public places — stuff like that. And because I assume they are neither stupid nor clinically insane, I believe they have done so out of a brain-numbing tribalism that requires it. Because they identify as Republicans, or conservatives, or MAGA-ites in their red hats, they feel an obligation to misconstrue the Second Amendment phrase “a well-regulated militia” to mean its exact opposite, an unregulated individual.
We have had nearly two mass murders per day in the United States since the year began. It requires laughable mental gymnastics — “Guns don’t kill, it’s people who do that” — to ignore the obvious truth that only here, in the one country where guns proliferate, does anything like this happen.
Our Republican representatives embarrass themselves by voting yes to guns in the classroom; for voting yes to packing heat on the street. And they are an embarrassment to our state, where most of us like to think common sense still has its place.
