These are Abenaki historical and genealogical facts from New Hampshire:
Molly Ann Otôdoson married Pamaguimet Metallick in 1825 in a church near Sherbrooke, Quebec. Molly Ann was a widow of Joseph-Thomas Capino, with children to raise, and Pamaguimet, the son of Louis Metallick, helped her do so in northern New Hampshire. Other relatives were known in the region in the early-mid 1800s, including Annances, Wasamimets, Toxuses and Morices.
Later, like many Abenaki in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, Molly Ann’s great-nephew Samuel Watso sold baskets in New Hampshire every summer. Another son, Louis, and daughter-in-law, Catherine Tahamont, raised their children in the state, following the example of Samuel’s sister, Mary Watso, and her husband, Israel Sadoques, of Keene. Mary and Samuel’s sister Eunice died in Littleton. Her brother William died in Bethlehem, as did her nephew Noel Annance III.
Odanak’s last chief, Gilles O’Bomsawin, spent years as a child in New Hampshire. Odanak’s current chief, Rick O’Bomsawin, is a nephew of Steven Laurent, who spent decades at the family’s basket shop in Intervale, another important point in regional Abenaki social networks.
Abenaki documentary filmmaker Alanis Obomsawin was born in New Hampshire. Abenaki musician and activist Mali Obomsawin was, too, along with members of other Abenaki families who make up the citizenship of the Odanak First Nation. Citizens of the Penobscot Nation have also continued to call New Hampshire home over the years.
The Keene Sentinel and the authors of the “We have Always Been Here” series of articles did not discuss such histories. Rather, they have been involved in an exercise in writing the Abenaki out of New Hampshire history and contemporary life.
The Abenaki people have never been in hiding, were never “targeted” by the Vermont Eugenics Survey, and many know their history in New Hampshire and adjacent states and parts of Quebec and work with scholars to expand that knowledge.
The Odanak First Nation, based on a territory in southern Quebec, with the support of their relatives at Wôlinak and Penobscot, is the Indigenous government whose unceded territory includes New Hampshire. The elected government of the Odanak First Nation does not recognize the four state-recognized “tribes” in Vermont nor the “Cowasuck Band of the Pennacook-Abenaki People” in New Hampshire. Beware of such groups and beware of inadequate reporting and opinion writing!
CHRISTOPHER A. ROY
Philadelphia
(This writer is an assistant professor of instruction in the Department of Anthropology at Temple University.)