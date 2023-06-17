As best he could, my father was around for my upbringing. Anyone with a loved one who struggles with addiction is familiar with that roller coaster. While I moved from Symonds Elementary to Keene Middle, and then Keene High, my relationship with my father deteriorated to the point where his presence gave rise to an uneasy fear. My father died in 2013 when I was a junior in college.
Given the relationship I had with my father, I have complex feelings about Father’s Day. I celebrate the heroic efforts of my mother, who stepped into the role my father couldn’t fulfill. I left Keene in 2011, and the time away has given me perspective on how fortunate I was to grow up in this community. Father’s Day brings forth painful memories of my own father, admiration of my mother, and a growing appreciation for the teachers and coaches who helped raise my three siblings and me.
This Father’s Day I’m reflecting on all the people who helped fill the role of a father:
My first Pop Warner Football coaches, Brian Cashin and Bill Roderick, who showed me how to find my limits and how to push past them.
My first basketball coach, Curt Dutilley, who instilled in me attention to detail.
Coach Tom Fowler, whose demand for excellence motivated me to raise my own personal standards.
Coaches John Luopa and Tom Pickering, who provided guidance on and off the field from Pee Wee Football to today.
I’m remembering my High School English teacher, Mrs. Beth Hansel, who taught me accountability by giving me a zero for an essay I turned in 20 minutes late.
Ms. Barb Ware, whose high standards combined with patience motivated me to apply myself.
My math teacher at Keene Middle School, Mrs. Anderson, who, after she caught my eyes wandering during a test, showed me compassion by asking me what was going on at home, but still held me accountable by giving me a zero for the test.
Mr. Beymer, my 3rd-grade teacher, whose sense of humor made me look forward to getting on the school bus every morning.
There are plenty of others who also stepped into the void my father left, and each year that Keene appears further in my rearview mirror, my gratitude grows for every one of them.
Therefore, I say from the bottom of my heart, Happy Father’s Day, Keene.
We're in the middle of our annual crowdfunding campaign to support the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab. Can you help us expand our local health care news and resources, and ensure they remain free for everyone to access?