Thank you to all of Keene’s elected moderators, clerks, selectmen, checklist supervisors and ballot inspectors who worked to ensure that the Nov. 8 mid-term election was a successful one.
In the 11 hours that the polls were open, nearly 10,000 voters cast their ballots; and with 61 percent of Keene’s voters participating, Nov. 8 set a record in terms of voter turnout for a mid-term.
Along with our team of elected and appointed election officials, nearly 70 volunteers were recruited, trained and deployed out to the polls to help as greeters at the polling locations, and as assistant checklist supervisors. The day after the election, more volunteers arrived at City Hall to count the voting marks on the check-in checklist.
Volunteers also played an important role in the Office of the City Clerk in coordinating the supply and equipment needs of the five polling locations as well as managing the absentee ballots process.
This community is certainly fortunate to have both dedicated election officials and volunteers who work together to ensure that Keene’s elections are accurate and transparent and that all voters are welcomed and treated respectfully.
Again, thank you to all who worked the elections and to all of Keene’s voters who exercised their right to vote. At the end of it all, everyone should be proud of their role in the democratic process.