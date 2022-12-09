Dear Cheshire County Voters,
My last day as State Senator was Dec. 6. There was no coasting out of office, I worked to the deadline.
Last Friday, I cast my last Senate vote. As a member of the Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee, I helped authorize $65 million for expansion of broadband across NH. Funny that my bill to expand broadband through municipal financing and provider contributions in 2017 would be the basis for distributing over $200 million of federal funding allocated by the state’s Department of Business and Economic Affairs.
Then, I polished up four recommendations from the Committee on Teacher Shortages and Recruitment, a committee I chaired since September. Those recommendations, approved by the Committee on Nov. 29, will be acted upon during the coming legislative session.
Earlier last month two interim reports were submitted from commissions I chaired over two years: the Commission on Telehealth Services and the Commission on Holocaust and Genocide Education. Much progress has been made to implement both of these initiatives.
Teams are working to implement initiatives I sponsored where all high school students will complete a Career Readiness Credential and another for students completing a federal student aid request to avail themselves of postsecondary education scholarships. River Valley Community College’s Licensed Practical Nurse program is rolling-out across NH, helping fill staffing voids in nursing homes and hospitals. A new interstate counseling licensure agreement will bring professionals to NH.
I’ve thanked many State House staff who helped me pass into law over 70 bills in 6 years. And now I want to thank you for giving me the honor of representing you in Concord. I leave the state Senate with wonderful relationships in the legislative and executive branches of NH government. I’m grateful to many Cheshire County constituents who helped me lead on statewide issues. We got a lot done without getting bogged down in the enmity of partisan politics.
If you need help navigating your way to your newly elected legislators and state leaders don’t hesitate to contact me at kahnjay03@gmail.com.
There’s a lot of talk about how this year’s legislative session will be different, how parties will avoid partisanship and work together. Such optimism arises at the start of a new term and hopefully can be sustained.
On that positive note, I hope you enjoy a good holiday season and new year, 2023. Stay in touch and continue to do good work.
JAY KAHN
Keene