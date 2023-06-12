We would like to take a moment to say thank you from the bottom of our hearts to the entire community following the passing of our beloved son Taylor, Spencer’s brother and best friend.
Hundreds of people have reached out with messages of support via text, phone calls, Facebook and lnstagram messages, as well as visits to our home. We have received well over 100 sympathy cards (some from people who we do not even know), tons and tons of flowers, plants, meals, groceries, fruit baskets and many monetary donations, to include the Go Fund Me as well as donations to the Monadnock Humane Society and The Community Kitchen. Thank you to Stacey and Maddie Howard for starting the Go Fund Me. We are forever grateful for the support during this time.
Thank you to our own family for your ongoing support and to our Autumn Hills family. We could not get through this without any of you.
Thank you to our employers; Keene Police Department, Cheshire County Sheriff’s Office, Corning Specialty Materials and Triumvirate Environmental, for your support.
We have learned a lot from many of the people who have reached out about what a wonderful person Taylor was, beyond what we already knew. He was loved by so many people as evidence by the outpouring of support. He definitely lived a life that he wanted to live, like it or not. He was a free-spirited kid who was always happy. Taylor was an animal lover and even volunteered at the humane society with mom, once he was old enough. He loved his own animals; Maxwell, Lugnut, Berkley and Winston; and they loved him.
Despite the challenges that he gave us over the years, we loved him so much and only ever wanted the best for him. We poured our heart and soul into trying to get him through school, again with the help and support of so many. He had so much potential and was doing really well. He had a full-time job with people that he enjoyed working with including the customers each day at the Shipping Shack and we can’t thank them enough for giving him this opportunity.
Our hearts are forever broken. We will never be the same people we once were. The emptiness is real.
Again, thank you to everyone for the outpouring of support. It has not stopped and it has not gone unnoticed.
We're in the middle of our annual crowdfunding campaign to support the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab. Can you help us expand our local health care news and resources, and ensure they remain free for everyone to access?