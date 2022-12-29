I have lived in Keene for 33 years and have done my fair share of walking the streets around Keene for exercise. I have recently been walking on North Lincoln Street and over the last month have noticed quite a few discarded cans in the section directly behind the cemetery. A few days before the Wobble Gobble, held on Thanksgiving morning and whose route goes along this section of road, I picked up discarded cans and three cardboard 12-packs along the road, enough to fill those cardboard boxes. I did it because I am proud to live in Keene and didn’t want folks participating in the race to see the trash.
I walked 10 days ago along the same section of road and picked up, yet again, another two cardboard 12-pack boxes and filled them both with Bud Light and Twisted Tea cans, all along the same 150 yards behind the cemetery.
Yesterday I took the same walk and guess what? I filled a plastic bag full of cans and all of the same flavor; Bud Light and Twisted Tea all discarded in the same location behind the cemetery. The bag held 26 cans all from the same section.
I don’t get why people think it’s OK to toss their garbage out on the side of the road. Are the people underaged and don’t want to get caught with the evidence? Do they not have trash pick-up at their residence?
Not sure what the answer is, and the perpetrators most certainly won’t read this letter, but I hope people would take pride in their community and not wantonly toss their trash out their vehicle’s window.