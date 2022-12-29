I have lived in Keene for 33 years and have done my fair share of walking the streets around Keene for exercise. I have recently been walking on North Lincoln Street and over the last month have noticed quite a few discarded cans in the section directly behind the cemetery. A few days before the Wobble Gobble, held on Thanksgiving morning and whose route goes along this section of road, I picked up discarded cans and three cardboard 12-packs along the road, enough to fill those cardboard boxes. I did it because I am proud to live in Keene and didn’t want folks participating in the race to see the trash.