During the past legislative session, many outcomes disturbed me. Two of them are related to solid waste.
First, on a positive note, the N.H. House and Senate passed House Bill 1454, which established a buffer between landfills and bodies of water. However, Gov. Sununu vetoed that bill, stating “this bill would curtail landfill development in the state.”
Curtailing landfill development is precisely what we should aim for! If you look on page 3 of the draft of the Department of Environmental Services’ Solid Waste Management Plan, the graphic of New Hampshire’s Waste Management Hierarchy shows landfilling is the least-preferred method to deal with waste.
The second and third least-preferred methods to manage solid waste are “waste-to-energy” and “incineration.” That brings me to another 2022 legislative concern, the passage of Senate Bill 367, a law that permits the operation of “advanced recycling” facilities in New Hampshire.
By regulating advanced recycling facilities as “manufacturing” facilities it exempts them from solid waste management laws. Two forms of advanced recycling are pyrolysis and gasification, which emit toxic pollutants into our air and water.
No other state in New England has exempted advanced recycling from existing laws or regulations. As a result, New Hampshire will likely attract advanced recycling activities and out-of-state plastic waste. The Conservation Law Foundation, N.H. Healthcare Workers for Climate Action and Union of Concerned Scientists are petitioning the N.H. DES to establish rulemaking to ensure that New Hampshire’s communities and environment will be protected from the harms of advanced recycling.
Here is what you can do:
1. Sign the petition to override Gov. Sununu’s veto of HB 1454. Here is the link: www.tinyurl.com/Safelandfills
2. On Thursday, Sept. 15, at 10:30 a.m., attend the rally/demonstration at the Daniel Webster Statue in front of the Statehouse in Concord. Wear blue and bring signs that highlight “Protect NH Water” and “Override HB1454.”
3. Learn why we must protect our water by taking 11 minutes to watch a CBS News piece about what happens when chemicals from our landfills contaminate our water.
4. Read the letter from the CLF, N.H. Healthcare Workers for Climate Action and Union of Concerned Scientists to N.H. DES Commissioner Scott regarding a petition about advanced recycling. Write to Commissioner Scott, too.
And if you are wondering, the top three most-preferred methods to manage solid waste are source reduction, recycling and reuse, and composting. Let’s focus on these.
PATRICIA BEFFA-NEGRINI
Nelson