As a teen, I played a couple years of high school hockey. I remember that ice time was pretty scarce so J.V. practice was at 5 a.m. at the local arena. We got toast, milk and fruit at school after a shower and started class just a bit later than others.
My Dad started the ’63 VW and we left the house at 4:30 a.m. and I made it in time. Cold mornings were pretty routine in upstate New York and I remember Dad waking me up at 4 a.m. came pretty abruptly.
I played second-line defenseman and the connection with friends and fun of playing outweighed any motive I had to play at a higher level. My Dad’s willingness to pay his own price for cold morning inconvenience made me feel valued and I partially thanked him by getting up when he first called me and not complaining. The basic message my Dad was giving me was that even though I was a fairly average second-stringer, my desire to make the effort was worth enough to him such that he paid his own price to make it happen.
In these days when there can be a bit of social instability — even pandemics and/or a degree of imbalance with occasions where man’s inhumanity to man makes for a bit of fear — we all can be a bit tweaked. As a teen I, for the most part, had a measure of faith in society and those who were responsible for my well being. I had my typical rocks and rolls with pushing the envelope with a bit of misbehavior/getting a few more C’s than A’s, but generally it came out in the wash.
I can see how for children and teens, these days may not have the predictability and the stability on a societal level that I took for granted. That predictability and stability was something I leaned into consciously and unconsciously and helped make my growth and development a bit easier. My ability to rely on the world around me to include my family ... helped me gain a stability and self confidence ... I’ve leaned into since.
If you have young people in your life who rely on you for this or that, that’s a fair amount of responsibility. These days, it’s possible the importance of your creating a stable and predictable setting for teens/children is that much greater.
