In my role as Monadnock Regional School District Budget Committee chairman, I have been directed by the committee to explain our position on the proposed bond for elementary school renovations/improvements.
The Budget Committee unanimously supports the bond and encourages all voters to vote yes on March 14. Whether you are a parent of a student or a nonparent taxpayer in the district, voting yes in this bond makes financial sense.
For several years the budget committee has been stressing the importance of properly maintaining our district buildings, which led to an annual building project in the $1.5 million range at our elementary schools. A few years ago, the school board mapped out all the projects needed at all of our district buildings with cost projections and a timeline of work. This document identified several dozen projects that, if completed at $1.5 million/per year, would take over 20 years and cost an estimated $45 million to address, and we would never truly finish as more projects would be added to the list as building conditions changed.
The proposed elementary school project that the $21.5 million bond would pay for will allow the district to complete all of the projects in just 3-4 years and make our buildings safer, more secure, and better learning/working environments for our students and staff. It would also keep our annual payment stable for 20 years and, by completing the projects now, we wouldn’t watch their costs continue to increase because of inflation for every year we delay them.
Cutler School in Swanzey will be consolidated into Mt. Caesar, thereby eliminating an aging building that would otherwise require significant investment to maintain as a school. This project also invests in the elementary schools in Fitzwilliam, Gilsum, Troy and Mt. Caesar in Swanzey, saving the taxpayers millions of dollars. We have realized these savings through energy efficiency in the smaller-scale renovations completed over the last 12 years allowing the school district budget to stay relatively flat compared to neighboring districts.
It is important that the bond passes this year as we are one of three school projects in the state that have qualified for state building aid funds; our district’s portion would be $19.4 million.
The district has created a website, MRSDPROJECT.COM, where you can learn more about the background of the project, design plans for the buildings, financial info and a FAQ page.
Improve our schools and save money: Vote YES on March 14.
