It’s obvious; support the parental rights bill.
Lots of controversy around the parental rights bill, but it should be obvious. You should not start from the position that it is OK to lie to parents.
You should start from the position that parents are responsible for their children and have every right and interest to know anything about their child.
You do not start from a position that any state entity, teacher, para or principal should have the right to choose which information to disclose to a parent.
It is absurd Keene High School’s handbook has in writing the right to withhold information from a parent.
As I heard on WKBK this morning, Gov. Sununu is now supporting this bill because it basically says you shouldn’t lie to parents.
The idea we have to have a bill assuming parents shouldn’t be lied to shows how crazy things have gotten.
KATE DAY
Spofford
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like The Keene Sentinel's weekend e-edition delivered to your inbox? Subscribers can sign up to receive our weekend e-edition on Saturday at 6 a.m. via email.
Would you like to have The Keene Sentinel's weekday e-edition delivered to your inbox? Subscribers can sign up to receive our Monday through Friday e-edition at 11:30 a.m. via email.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.