Negotiations for a new teacher contract are currently underway between the Keene School District and the Keene Education Association. It’s time for our community to step forward to support our teachers. The news is awash with stories about a national teacher shortage that has reached a crisis point, and Keene is no exception. The success of our schools depends on the Keene School District fully supporting its teachers. A highly competitive compensation package demonstrates the respect teachers are due.
Keene teachers currently earn salaries close to the lowest third in New Hampshire. In fact, public school teachers in New Hampshire earn 19.1 percent less than professionals in other fields with a similar level of education. (www.epi.org/publication/teacher-pay-penalty-2022/)
This may be contributing to the high number of still unfilled positions in the district. Additionally, Keene is surrounded by districts in neighboring states that offer more competitive compensation packages and that draw from the same pool of applicants.
Compensation is not the only factor influencing whether a teacher decides to change districts or remain in the profession. The psychological and physical strains of the pandemic have been severe. Coupled with a political climate that has devalued public education and impacted teacher morale, it’s no wonder that teachers might look elsewhere or leave the profession.
Vibrant communities require a strong public school system. It’s in our community’s best interest to attract and retain the high quality educators who are the backbone of our schools. Simply put, if this is not done, our schools will not be able to successfully navigate the challenges ahead or attract families to our community.
Reach out to your school board representatives to let them know you want a compensation package that rewards teachers for what they do. School board contact info: www.keeneschoolsnh.org/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC — ID=1220753&type=d&pREC — ID=staff
JUSTIN RENT
Keene
(This writer is a member of Partnering for Public Education.)