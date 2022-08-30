Negotiations for a new teacher contract are currently underway between the Keene School District and the Keene Education Association. It’s time for our community to step forward to support our teachers. The news is awash with stories about a national teacher shortage that has reached a crisis point, and Keene is no exception. The success of our schools depends on the Keene School District fully supporting its teachers. A highly competitive compensation package demonstrates the respect teachers are due.

Recommended for you