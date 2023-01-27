The N.H. Farm to School Network has submitted the Local Food for Local Schools Reimbursement program (House Bill 487) to the N.H. Legislature. The reimbursement program will help schools pay New Hampshire farmers and producers for their locally made and grown food to serve as breakfast and lunch for New Hampshire students.
It’s great for our farmers, who will enjoy a stable market for their produce. It’s great for our students, who will have access to more healthy, local food. And it’s great for the planet — connecting local producers with consumers in our region cuts way down on carbon emissions and waste due to transportation, packaging, and refrigeration.
Plus, it would provide more experiences of local food which can be used as a teaching tool for students to learn about nutrition, cultivation, consumer sciences, composting, regionality and eating seasonally.
The Local Food for Local Schools Reimbursement Bill would annually channel $1.8 million in federal and state funds directly into New Hampshire’s farm and food economy. The bill had a hearing before the House Education Committee on Jan. 24 and is due for discussion before the House Feb. 1. Find out how to advocate for the Bill at our website: https://mfcommunitycoalition.org
C’mon New Hampshire! Let’s join all the other New England states and get more great, local food to our children and support our local farms. It’s a win-win for everyone!