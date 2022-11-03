Public education is the bedrock of our democracy, where its values are taught. A well-educated citizenry is critical to supporting and continuing our democracy. Their knowledge makes them informed voters and independent, active, self-supporting community participants. Public education can give all children the opportunity to become their best and participate as equals in our society and economy.
Republicans — including Reps. Judy Aron, Skip Rollins, Steve Smith, Walter Spilsbury and Walter Stapleton, and Sen. Ruth Ward — have passed, and Gov. Sununu has signed, laws that are eroding our top-rated public education system by underfunding education at the state level and pushing the burden on local communities and property taxpayers to make up the difference.
Our state's very expansive school voucher program takes tax dollars to pay for private, religious and homeschooling options without public accountability for academic standards or fiscal responsibility. Furthermore, there are no safeguards against discrimination based educational disabilities. Public school students are denied the opportunity to question and learn about racial and gender issues that have been banned as divisive concepts.
Teachers' loyalty has been attacked. There have been efforts to undermine collective bargaining. The pandemic has increased students’ mental health needs, which are manifest at school as well as home. Public school teachers, paraprofessionals and other staff are exhausted by the demands of teaching during the pandemic and constantly justifying that they are meeting curricular standards and student needs.
Teachers are scared that their jobs and credentials are at risk as they seek to teach students to be independent thinkers. A teacher shortage is being exasperated by the current working conditions.
There was bipartisan support for "extraordinary need" grants for economically disadvantaged districts like much of Sullivan County. These Republicans tout they are supporting our communities with these "extraordinary need" grants, but neglect to mention that they are also undermining our public schools that the vast majority of Granite Staters support.
Who we send to Concord matters! It's time to elect candidates who will fund public education, support collective bargaining and workers’ right, and assure that every child receives a quality education. In Sullivan County, vote for these candidates — state representative: Jason Bourne, Bruce Cragin, John Cloutier, Hope Damon, Virginia Irwin, Robert Lovett Jr., Gary Merchant, Andrew O'Hearne, William Palmer, John Streeter, Brian Sullivan, Linda Tanner, Linda Wadensten; state Senate: Richard Lobban Jr., Charlene Lovett, Suzanne Prentiss; Executive Council: Soshanna Kelly, Cinde Warmington; governor: Dr. Tom Sherman.