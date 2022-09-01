Today I write in strong support of Renee Monteil and Amanda Elizabeth Toll for the N.H. House of Representatives.
These mothers and political activists have contributed to our community for years, having met while volunteering for the Elm City Birth Alliance, helping individuals to have positive pregnancy, birth, and postpartum experiences. They are also frequently present at our peace, racial and reproductive justice events here in Keene, and I have no doubt they know how to bring movement politics to the Legislature.
Renee and Amanda have effectively built, and will continue to strengthen alliances in our community, including between Jewish, people of color (POC), survivors of abuse, LGBTQ+ folks, immigrants and economically disadvantaged people. They have worked to build bridges between all Granite Staters. They deeply understand that we are all in this together. The endorsements they have received are reflective of this, as the list includes POC, LGBTQ+ and feminist leaders from across the state, along with two current members of the House Judiciary Committee.
This support includes seven-term Rep. Timothy Horrigan, the prime sponsor of a bill to rename Columbus Day as Indigenous People’s Day, a bill that Amanda and Renee’s primary opponent voted to table, but which Amanda and Renee whole-heartedly support. As the author of “Genocide: The Shameful and Unspoken History of Crimes Against Humanity in the United States,” I too, whole-heartedly support this bill.
As women with lived experience with abortion care, single parenting, surviving domestic and sexual abuse, and living in and caring for multiracial families, along with a long history of intersectional feminist activism, Amanda and Renee will bring so much to the House.
I hope you’ll join me in supporting these progressive Democratic women on Sept. 13.