I noted with horrified amusement the juxtaposition of two front-page stories printed in the Keene Sentinel Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, issue: “Sununu praises state in inaugural address” and “Homeless situation in Keene at crisis levels.”
Sununu gassed about New Hampshire’s “island of freedom surrounded by highly taxed states ... the envy of the nation ... the gold standard of states ... the No. 1 place to live, work and raise a family.”
Meanwhile, Mindy Cambiar, executive director of Hundred Nights homeless shelter in Keene, was quoted “This is the worst I’ve ever seen it” since her homelessness involvement began in 1983. Load onto that, New Hampshire’s 50th out of 50 states in education funding, and our Republican state Legislature’s flagrant violation of our state constitution by funding religious indoctrination with my (and your) tax money. Oh, and let’s not forget that New Hampshire is murderously property-taxed due to our state’s refusal, in spite of multiple (ignored) court rulings, to pay up. How massively up is your latest property tax bill?
So ... “Sununu praises state” and “Homeless situation at crisis levels” share Sentinel front-page headlines. Nice going, Chris. I read your next stop may be the White House. Seemingly endless offerings of Republican trash. It’s littering the landscape a mile deep. It’s burying what’s left of what the Republican Party has not yet destroyed.