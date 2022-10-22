Want to see democracy in action? Go to a New Hampshire town meeting and you’ll be as close to the real thing as you’ll ever get.
A simple majority vote of the residents attending will decide what our government does the following year. We’ll express our opinions about everything from solid waste to potholes, fire stations and police, libraries and parks, and scrutinize the spending to make sure we get our money’s worth. Then we’ll elect our town’s officers, establish a budget and decide how much we’re willing to pay in taxes to make it happen. New Hampshire has been doing this since 1623.
The whole works, along with the volunteers, the food pantry and other public spaces like the post office, all of it is called “civil society,” a network of private, public, religious institutions, state and federal activities, as important for our day-to-day happiness as the Constitution.
The biggest and most active part of this web is the school system. For hundreds of families, the local school is a daily event their lives revolve around. This major part of our civil society is funded mostly by our property taxes, with help from federal grants. Our property taxes also go to the N.H. Education Trust Fund, which was designed to help towns with low property values balance their budgets.
Now Gov. Sununu and his education Commissioner Frank Edelblut are radically impoverishing the role our schools play in our civil society. The “divisive concepts” laws establish state censorship of our town schools. Their “freedom accounts “ take our tax dollars and pay an out-of-state company 10 percent of it to manage all the alternative education. Edelblut testified that the program would cost the Education Trust Fund $130,000 in its first year, and $3.3 million the second. Boy was he wrong — or misleading: the first year's bill was $8 million and this year will be $14.7 million.
Are more families able to afford alternative schools? Most — three-fourths of those receiving state funding — were already out of the public school system. For every student receiving freedom account funding, the town loses the per-pupil state aid it would have received.
At every opportunity, Sununu and Edelblut, who educated his seven children at home, are weakening our community’s control of our schools, the heart of our civil society, and replacing it with centralized state control.