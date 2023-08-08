Four teens out early at a local coffee shop on the patio non a beautiful summer morning reminded me of great summers in the ’60s in upstate New York. Same sensation comes back of hours of swimming and water skiing, after buying a couple cans of gas and getting the right mix of oil and gas for the old Johnson outboard. Trying to ski close enough to the beach to get the teenage girl’s attention etc.
We tried to ignore the calendar, knowing the next month was September. If sports were on our radar, hitting the road for a run or the gym for some lifting. The coach gave us our cleats early so we could break them in before the season started. All in all, great memories.
As I noticed this crew this morning my growing up as a teen was 50-plus years back and some basic joys and distractions haven’t really changed — like visiting the Dairy Queen, the beach and the Civic Center Dance. And yet, gosh, a boatload of things have changed. Yet Barbie still on some folks’ radar!
Think of the technology and access to information — I can’t begin to comprehend that. But fortunately, the basics in place remind us, especially post COVID, to connect with each other regardless of age or station in a perfect world.
Those old-fashioned hellos and thank you notes or smiles in the line at Aldi’s continue to go a long way to perpetuate the gift of human connection. Not that technology hasn’t bit us back just a little, but I guess you could say that, if folks rely on it or put so much importance to it that they isolate.
Here’s to taking the time to connect with each other, especially when the weather is conducive to coffee or a cold one on the front sets of chairs the shop puts out. Linger a little longer at the support group meeting or the church coffee hour. Take that extra time to send a note of thanks or one for concern. Even use that old-fashioned telephone if need be.