Mr. Richard Towne was recently selected as the fourth director of the Cheshire Career Center in the last five years.
Back in 2017, while I was a member of the Keene Board of Education, I proposed a change to the organizational structure of the Keene School District to separate the Career Center from Keene High School, as is the case with the majority of career centers around the state. It was clear at the time that the high school administration failed to recognize that the Career Center’s mission was different from the high school’s mission.
My proposal was met with great opposition from the high school, the Keene Education Association, the SAU 29 administration, and other members of the school board. Rather than look at the issues, the opposition chose to focus on my relationship with the then director of the Career Center.
A sham investigation concerning placement and accommodations for special education students was conducted by supposed experts, who never set foot in the Career Center. Needless to say, that investigation, which cost $22,000, found no problems and no changes were made. The flight of administrators from the Cheshire Career Center may indicate that problems persist. Hopefully the school board recognizes a need to relook at the arrangement.