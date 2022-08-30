I recently watched a video of the pig scrambles at the Cheshire Fair, recorded several weeks ago. It was 86 degrees, high humidity. These animals were repeatedly slammed into the ground, dragged by their hind legs, then stuffed into bags that were sealed at the top. You could hear them screaming in terror.
This is not harmless fun, it not agricultural tradition. It is despicable, sadistic, brutal cruelty. Worst of all, it was inflicted by young people who appeared to be in their mid-to-late teens.
I cannot understand how people can be so heartless and have so little empathy for the suffering of living creatures. I cannot understand the mindset of those who sat in the bleachers and cheered. I cannot understand how parents can allow their children to participate in such gruesome “games.” I cannot understand how the Cheshire Fair Association can perpetuate this horrible cruelty, year after year after year. There is so much cruelty in our world already, why would people choose to add to that, instead of saying “no”?
Albert Schweitzer said that thinking people must oppose all cruel customs, no matter how deeply rooted in tradition and surrounded by a halo. Some day, thinking people will prevail, and the torture of animals at the Cheshire Fair will be no more.