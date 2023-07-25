There is some question as to whether or not I support Hundred Nights shelter after I penned a letter to the editor suggesting we stop building new beds for the homeless in Keene. Let me quickly dispel any question of my support for Hundred Nights. My business donated more than $30,000 to Hundred Nights in 2021. As I wrote in my original letter, I think we should help our neighbors in need — but not everyone in the tri-state area.

