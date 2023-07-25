There is some question as to whether or not I support Hundred Nights shelter after I penned a letter to the editor suggesting we stop building new beds for the homeless in Keene. Let me quickly dispel any question of my support for Hundred Nights. My business donated more than $30,000 to Hundred Nights in 2021. As I wrote in my original letter, I think we should help our neighbors in need — but not everyone in the tri-state area.
I am also no stranger to the homeless. I have met and closely worked with homeless people. One in particular was a homeless veteran. The fact is, he had no interest in going to a homeless shelter. He told me that he much prefer to sleep in the subways of Boston than any shelter. Eventually, he picked himself up and built himself a business — all while living in the Boston subway system.
Again, I have no issue with Hundred Nights — but I do take issue with the unmetered growth of the shelter and similar services. Keene has become a hub for the homeless. That is because the city provides abundant shelter, food, assistance and other services to the homeless. The gazebo downtown has become the new homeless hangout. Ask the Keene police if the homeless folks they come into contact with have Keene addresses — or instead are from outlying towns and states. When you stop leaving crumbs, the ants will go away. On the contrary, the more crumbs you drop, the more ants you’ll attract.
I am all for helping my neighbors. Keene people. People I went to school with. People who I grew up with. People who have ties to this community. People who have and who are contributing to our community. If every other town took care of their own, Keene wouldn’t need to be the homeless resort destination.
You can vilify me for being a “conservative” — whatever that means. You can call me heartless for comparing the trail of homeless to stray cats or ants. But what you can’t do is look me in the eye and tell me the policies we have today are helping to decrease the homeless population. The safety net has become a cushion too soft to stand up from. It’s time we look for solutions that actually help people today and into the future. Let’s end homelessness.