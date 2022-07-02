The war in Ukraine has overshadowed other wars in the world, like the war in Yemen that has been going on for seven years.
According to the Brookings Institute, “Saudi Arabia ostensibly started the war in Yemen to prevent Iran from acquiring a foothold on the Arabian Peninsula overlooking the strategic Bab al Mandab straits. The war has … created the worst humanitarian catastrophe in the world. The Biden-Harris administration should make ending the war an urgent priority for both strategic and humanitarian reasons.” (www.brookings.edu/blog/order-from-chaos/2020/11/16/ending-the-yemen-war-is-both-a-strategic-and-humanitarian-imperative/)
The Trump administration supported the war despite lack of congressional support, and many in the international community have come out against it. The U.S. has supported the Saudis with weapons and diplomacy. The conflict has been viewed as a proxy war, with an Iran-backed Houthi–Saleh bloc against Saudi-backed adversaries. The Houthi–Saleh alliance is a military–tribal marriage of convenience between former foes. Yemen’s anti-Houthi bloc is highly dependent on external military backing — Saudi Arabia being the most important of the external actors in the war, followed by the United Arab Emirates.
The U.S. and U.K. position is one of support for a regional ally, Saudi Arabia, but there is increasing discomfort over the course of the war, especially the gains made by ISIS and AQAP (former al-Qaida) as a result of the conflict. This civil war has killed nearly 10,000 people (but the more recent number appears to be closer to 100,000) and pushed millions to the brink of starvation.
According to the BBC, “The stalemate has produced an unrelenting humanitarian crisis, with at least 8.4 million people at risk of starvation and 22.2 million people — 75 percent of the population — in need of humanitarian assistance, according to the U.N. Severe acute malnutrition is threatening the lives of almost 400,000 children under the age of five.”
This war is going nowhere, and it is time for American citizens to call their representatives to urge them to end it. The only beneficiaries of this war are arms makers and dealers, while the real losers are civilians, mostly children.
In George Washington’s Farewell Address on Sept. 19, 1796, he said, “It is our true policy to steer clear of permanent alliance with any portion of the foreign world.” Let’s heed his advice and avoid foreign entanglements. The resources we are squandering on this war could be better used at home.
LEO SANDY
Chesterfield