There are several reasons why I support the Downtown Keene Infrastructure Project.
Most people agree that our underground utilities are outdated and need to be replaced, but not everyone is in favor of the Infrastructure Committee’s proposal for Central Square. The various opinions of people do matter, and even more so when we can recognize the reasoning and facts that have led them to their decisions. Here are some thoughts:
The loss of downtown parking has been an issue for many years. Now may be the ideal time to address this head on and construct a downtown parking garage. If improved pedestrian access to Central Square Park will result in this area being used more frequently, then let’s consider the positive impact of this on future generations. Enlarging the park may also contribute to a more pedestrian friendly environment for those who visit and live in our downtown. Plus, if a properly designed roundabout improves pedestrian and vehicular safety, and also reduces traffic congestion, why not consider this?
Historically, we know that Central Square was once the pedestrian hub and downtown gathering space for our community. Doesn’t it make good sense to restore Central Square to its original purpose and function?
As a downtown business and property owner for more than 30 years, it is my hope that the proposed downtown infrastructure project, in whatever form it takes, will not have a negative impact on our businesses or increase property taxes. Achieving this goal may not be simple. It is therefore important to have a clear understanding of how the project will be funded and to develop an effective strategy plan that will minimize the impact of the work upon residents and businesses. There are still many questions to be answered and it may be necessary to delay the start of this project.
Change can often be challenging. The entrepreneurial and pioneering spirit usually requires that we take risks to go somewhere new. Moving into the unknown is not always comfortable and it can be easier to do nothing. So, are we up for this?
Without a real crystal ball, we don’t know for certain if this project will be successful or not. But when the dust finally settles, it would be amazing if we have managed to create a version of our downtown that is even more vibrant than we can imagine.
