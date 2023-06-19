Your article of June 17-18, "Live Free or Die," about cannabis production and sales, argues that a state model, supported by our governor, would ignore economic justice. I disagree.
The authors, Hadley Barndollar and Ethan Dewitt, say that the only equitable way to create this industry is to have many small growers and sellers, chosen from among those who have been arrested for cannabis or from the communities impacted by these drug arrests.
That is a very inefficient way to run an industry. In addition, despite the subsidies and training proposed, small businesses, and especially small farms operated by those without an inordinate love for farming, regularly fail economically. Alternatively, they are bought out by bigger and bigger fish.
A better model of economic justice is state employment, with civil service standards and protections, adequate pay and benefits, and unions. This would also facilitate regulation. Government employment is an exemplary provider of opportunities for women, minorities, disabled and recovered people.
I am a professor emerita, a retired unionized state employee and author of a new book, "The Trillion Dollar Silencer."
JOAN ROELOFS
Keene
(Note: The business story referenced, from the N.H Bulletin, shows what other states have done with marijuana legalization, what some activists say the state ought to do and what is being proposed here. The authors do not advocate for a particular model.)
