Like many, I was troubled by the recent Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturned the precedent set by Roe v. Wade. Now, the question of abortion access and legality rests in the hands of state governments.
This decision has served as a reminder for me of the importance of state governments, and the direct influence they have in our lives. It is crucial, now more than ever, that we vote in the upcoming primary and general elections to choose state legislators who will protect reproductive rights and support women’s health care.
Accordingly, I urge you to support Donovan Fenton’s campaign for N.H. State Senate in District 10. Rep. Fenton has served for the past six years in the N.H. House of Representatives for Cheshire District 8, where he has repeatedly proven his support for reproductive rights.
Rep. Fenton has prioritized reproductive justice as an issue during his campaign and emphasizes the importance of protecting a women’s right to choose in health care decisions as a basic component of women’s human rights. Moreover, Rep. Fenton’s voting record on reproductive rights and health care as a state representative shows his consistent support for bills that support a woman’s right to choose and his opposition to the progress of bills that would limit access to reproductive health care or prevent women from making decisions about reproductive health care.
New Hampshire needs people like Donovan Fenton in the state Senate — people who are prepared to fight for reproductive justice and have the record to back it up. At pivotal moments in the country like these, it is essential that we vote for candidates at the state and local levels, as well as at the federal level, who will support rights such as reproductive health care and maintain the integrity of our government.
JENNIE GOMARLO
Swanzey
(This writer, a Democrat, represents Cheshire District 12 in the N.H. House.)