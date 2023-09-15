Britannica defines militarism as “the opinions or actions of people who believe that a country should use military methods, forces, etc., to gain power and to achieve its goals.”
Basically, it means that military means are preferred in solving international disputes, and that underlines the fact that the diplomatic corps of the U.S. has been nearly decimated in recent years. What is the cost of militarism, which stresses offense weapons like aircraft carriers? For example, the cost of dismantling one carrier, the USS Enterprise CVN-65, a ship I served on, is between $554 million to $698 million over a period of five years, up to $1.358 billion over a period of 15 years.
Most countries that have militaries use them for only defensive purposes, but the U.S. has consistently used ours for offensive purposes. The Enterprise did not save one American life, but its planes dropped tons of bombs on Vietnam, killing mostly civilians.
The U.S. meets most of the criteria for a culture of war: a belief in peace through strength, the creation of enemies, secrecy and propaganda; a bloated military; exploitation of people and nature; and male domination.
In war, the working class die; the middle class pays for it; and the rich profit from it.
Militarism is promoted through air shows, parades, and ROTC and JROTC programs. Militarizing youth is a strong priority for militarism.
“Militarism has long been perpetuated through popular culture, and ‘killology’ shows that willingness to kill must be instilled in people. The military entertainment complex is socializing children to warlike values.” (National Council on Family Relations)
We have witnessed the militarization of youth in places like Nazi Germany, and people are horrified by such child abuse — but when the U.S. does the same thing it is called patriotism.
We also witness big military parades in North Korea and Russia and are appalled at such a grotesque demonstration of military power but we love our own parades.
“The rise of violence and the gun culture in the United States and Canada cannot be separated from the rise in militarism, which is the belief that a country must maintain a strong military capability and must use, or threaten to use, force to protect and advance national interests.” (National Council on Family Relations)
People can’t smell bad odors in their own houses but we need to start smelling the odor of militarism in the U.S.