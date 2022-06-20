Following up Gerhard Bedding, et. al., on ivermectin for COVID-19 prophylaxis and treatment.
For those truly interested in the science, simply go to pubmed.com. Type in “Ivermectin Covid-19.” You will find 470 results. Spend some time and draw your own conclusions. (BTW, c19ivermectin.com references the same studies shown in PubMed.)
A few examples:
Ivermectin for Prevention and Treatment of COVID-19 Infection: A Systematic Review, Meta-analysis, and Trial Sequential Analysis to Inform Clinical Guidelines.
Bryant A, Lawrie TA, Dowswell T, Fordham EJ, Mitchell S, Hill SR, Tham TC.Am J Ther. 2021 Jun 21;28(4):e434-e460. doi: 10.1097/MJT.0000000000001402.PMID: 34145166
CONCLUSIONS: Moderate-certainty evidence finds that large reductions in COVID-19 deaths are possible using ivermectin. Using ivermectin early in the clinical course may reduce numbers progressing to severe disease.
Ivermectin: an award-winning drug with expected antiviral activity against COVID-19.
Formiga FR, Leblanc R, de Souza Rebouças J, Farias LP, de Oliveira RN, Pena L.J Control Release. 2021 Jan 10;329:758-761. doi: 10.1016/j.jconrel.2020.10.009. Epub 2020 Oct 7.PMID: 33038449
Ivermectin is an FDA-approved broad-spectrum antiparasitic agent with demonstrated antiviral activity against a number of DNA and RNA viruses, including severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2 …
A five-day course of ivermectin for the treatment of COVID-19 may reduce the duration of illness.
Ahmed S, Karim MM, Ross AG, Hossain MS, Clemens JD, Sumiya MK, Phru CS, Rahman M, Zaman K, Somani J, Yasmin R, Hasnat MA, Kabir A, Aziz AB, Khan WA.Int J Infect Dis. 2021 Feb;103:214-216. doi: 10.1016/j.ijid.2020.11.191. Epub 2020 Dec 2.PMID: 33278625
Ivermectin, a US Food and Drug Administration-approved anti-parasitic agent, was found to inhibit severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) replication in vitro. ... There were no severe …
Use of Ivermectin Is Associated With Lower Mortality in Hospitalized Patients With Coronavirus Disease 2019: The Ivermectin in COVID Nineteen Study.
Rajter JC, Sherman MS, Fatteh N, Vogel F, Sacks J, Rajter JJ.Chest. 2021 Jan;159(1):85-92. doi: 10.1016/j.chest.2020.10.009. Epub 2020 Oct 13.PMID: 33065103 Free PMC article.
BACKGROUND: Ivermectin was shown to inhibit severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 replication in vitro, which has led to off-label use, but clinical efficacy has not been described previously.
Many more. Take time to study before speaking.
“Horse paste?” Ignorance abounds. Mediocrity reigns.
