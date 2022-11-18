Opiates, vaping and substance abuse are words we have all become far too familiar with. Monadnock Regional Middle-High School students had the privilege of listening to someone who has lived these substances, Ken Bartolo. He is a former professional lacrosse player and Buffalo Bills practice squad wide receiver. Before turning professional Ken starred in lacrosse at Nazareth College and football at St. John Fisher College.
In high school, Ken was two time all-county in both sports as well as receiving several other honors. He had scholarship offers from major universities across the country and was a rising star. Unfortunately, his substance abuse had already gotten a hold of Ken and he struggled in school and mentally.
Ken overcame over 20 years of alcohol and substance abuse all the while struggling with anxiety, depression and other mental health conditions. Upon achieving sobriety Ken started his own corporation and now travels the country telling his story of how he overcame his mental health and substance abuse issues.
Ken has given over 500 presentations and has spoken to nearly 250,000 people in the last nine years. His story is one of hope and he is also authoring his own memoir “There and Back,” which he hopes to publish soon. It is now my great honor to present to you today’s speaker former two sport professional athlete Ken Bartolo.
This year thanks to a grant from Meghan Marcucchi, YMCA community coalition director, our students were able to experience Ken’s incredible, caring, honest and presentation focused on prevention education, self esteem and making healthy decision We want to thank him for opening the lines of healthy communication between students, staff and our communities. He made a lasting impression on us all.
Ken’s was the kick off for Red Ribbon Week and a variety of activities at each school. Red Ribbon is a national anti-drug campaign that is celebrated annually Oct. 23-31. During Red Ribbon, young people in communities across the nation pledge to live a drug-free lifestyle by wearing red ribbons and participating in community-wide anti-drug events!
Red Ribbon Week is also a time to pay tribute to DEA Special Agent Kiki Camarena, whose death led to the creation of the Red Ribbon program. Today, millions of Americans all over the United States continue to wear red ribbons to symbolize their support for a united, drug-free nation.
We thank all who have assisted, collaborated and funded Red Ribbon Week and living drug free.