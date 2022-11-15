In the same week our community came together for a Kristallnacht-Holocaust remembrance, a Westmoreland church was defaced with white supremacist, homophobic graffiti and we had reports of vandalism and racist, anti-semitic graffiti in several Keene High School bathrooms.
As Monadnock Interfaith Project’s Guiding Council, we believe these acts of hate toward fellow community members are unacceptable. We implore that all, individually and collectively, strive to have our thoughts, words, and actions come from a place of love and compassion for others.
As a community, in recent years, we have taken meaningful actions towards valuing diversity and creating a culture of respect.
Resisting hate requires transparency. The Keene Sentinel and Keene High School were quick to alert the community when these incidents occurred, and we applaud them for this. Shining light on hateful activity enables us to counter its influence.
Organizing before events transpire prepares us to respond. The City of Keene Human Rights Committee and the Monadnock Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Coalition are institutions that signify our region’s preparedness.
Educating ourselves and our youth prevents the perpetuation of hate. We are fortunate to have the Cohen Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies as a local source of inspiration to spread knowledge and understanding.
Creating a welcoming community leads to belonging. Project Home and the International Festival are emblematic of our region’s intent to honor diversity.
But recent events make it clear this is not enough, that we are never finished.
Monadnock Interfaith Project encourages further action on everyone’s part to prevent the perpetuation of hate, to create a welcoming community that celebrates diversity and the sense that everyone belongs, to encourage a no-tolerance policy for hate speech and acts, and support active committees leading this important work.
Those who inflict hateful behavior likely are experiencing rage and pain for reasons we do not know. Our strength will come from responding swiftly to these individuals with wholehearted action.
Our faith congregations and our schools are places of personal reflection and worldly wisdom. Incidents that challenge our confidence in the physical and intellectual safety of these places are reminiscent of Kristallnacht’s “night of broken glass.”
Monadnock Interfaith Project urges all to be diligent in speaking up and to covenant as a community that we will not tolerate white supremacist racism, antisemitism nor hate speech. Our social, economic and spiritual health depends on it.
On behalf of Monadnock Interfaith Project Guiding Council,