Heard an interesting commentary on a writer for The Atlantic giving some background on how we experience both our chronological age in contrast to our mental age. The writer spoke to a number of individuals who saw this balance through a few different lenses. She noted once you hit the late 60s or early 70s, you typically identify yourself as thinking you’re a minimum of 20 years younger. She said once you hit 25 years, you think of yourself as older.
One man’s perspective from Springfield, Ore., was that he went from 6 to 60 in a minute depending if he was taking a grandchild to the carnival or if he was trying to pull himself out of a low profile couch or chair. A woman who was actually 73 said she saw herself mentally as if she was 28. Now that there were no children at home, she was single and was not really tied down to this or that she felt 28 again when that description defined her also.
A man from Minneapolis said it really varies for him. He said he was actually 50 years old, but in this or that circumstance, like if he saw a really beautiful woman, he felt 50. If he took a niece to the state fair he was 16 again and when at his nephew’s soccer game he felt 12 again.
The author noted a woman in her 60s who felt 60, as her world was defined by caregiving for a husband with Alzheimer’s, which kept her for the most part at home. She mentioned teachers identifying to some degree with the youthful nature of their classroom — for example a high school history teacher who wants to, on the one hand, keep structure and learning very important, and yet she wants to relate as much as is within reason with her students.
The ability to make some helpful difference in the world often plays a role in feeling younger than you are. The mere fact that you associate regularly with a certain age group may also inform what your mental age is. The author said folks that can fluctuate in the age how they see themselves typically are more content or happier. I love the line from an old rock ’n’ roll number, “Act your age, not your shoe size.”
So here’s to finding a helpful balance in these two possibles!