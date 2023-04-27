Heard an interesting commentary on a writer for The Atlantic giving some background on how we experience both our chronological age in contrast to our mental age. The writer spoke to a number of individuals who saw this balance through a few different lenses. She noted once you hit the late 60s or early 70s, you typically identify yourself as thinking you’re a minimum of 20 years younger. She said once you hit 25 years, you think of yourself as older.

Tags

Recommended for you