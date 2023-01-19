Several days ago, a friend and I chatted about the “downtown debate” and in particular about the future of Central Square, after the much-needed sub-surface infrastructure repairs are completed.
Knowing that my friend’s political views differ from mine, I started with, “What do you think?”
She spoke enthusiastically about preserving the beauty of Main Street, increasing walkability, protecting the interests of small business owners and creating a user-friendly parking garage on Gilbo. As I listened, checkmarks filled my boxes.
She also expressed concern about how a few retailers, particularly Mabel and Lou, Life is Sweet, and The Stage will be impacted. Yep, I concurred. Construction will be a killer.
What surprised me was the depth of her frustration — how she and others are feeling excluded, even bamboozled, by how the redesign process has unfolded. In reading the various social media posts and letters to the editor from those expressing concern about the post-reconstruction redesign proposals, two themes pop:
1. People are egregiously ill-informed; and
2. People dislike and strongly resist change.
So, here we are.
Stantec, the firm hired to lead the redesign process, has done a great job of collecting and analyzing data and creating evidence-based proposals for us to consider. For example, reconfiguring the roundabout at Central Square will improve traffic wait-times. Additionally, the City of Keene, Arts Alive!, and other community leaders are relentlessly providing clear and comprehensive information about redesign options and encouraging all to engage in the process. Indeed, at least two more sessions are scheduled: Jan. 30 and Feb. 21.
As our population becomes increasingly more multi-racial, as Gens Z and Alpha step forward, and as climate change portends, the most forward-looking redesign options are the most exciting. Here’s what I’m looking for:
Increased and safer walkability and bike lanes (and bike parking)
Sidewalk and storefront accessibility (ramps and railings)
Pocket-parks filled with public art, tabletop chess, kids and pets, music and greenery
A welcoming visitors’ center and safe, clean public restrooms
Off-Main Street, extended-time parking and clearly visible “P” signage
EV-friendly infrastructure (charging stations)
Concessions for locally-owned businesses and marginalized entrepreneurs (tax incentives)
A weatherized structure for farmers’ and arts-and-craft markets
Easier, more affordable festivals (fewer concrete and dump-truck barriers)
The research is compelling: pedestrian-friendly street design boosts quality of experience and economic activity.
Friends, we are looking at a tremendous, once-in-a-generation opportunity. Let’s respond with hope and optimism.
Sincerely,
TARYN FISHER
Keene